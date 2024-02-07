Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 6.06%.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $21.66.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
