Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Head to Head Comparison

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 27.79% 11.36% 9.85% Ambarella -46.45% -18.66% -16.06%

Risk and Volatility

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $4.61 billion 0.32 $1.82 billion $9.48 2.03 Ambarella $337.61 million 6.31 -$65.39 million ($3.03) -17.46

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Daqo New Energy and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ambarella 0 5 11 0 2.69

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $38.57, indicating a potential upside of 103.09%. Ambarella has a consensus price target of $78.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.17%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Ambarella.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Ambarella on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions are used in automotive cameras, such as automotive video recorders, electronic mirrors, front advanced driver assistance system camera, cabin monitoring system and driver monitoring system camera, and central domain controllers for autonomous vehicle; enterprise and home security camera; and robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras, as well as cameras for the home, public spaces, and consumer leisure comprising wearable body cameras, sports action cameras, social media cameras, drones for capturing aerial video or photographs, video conferencing, and virtual reality applications. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.