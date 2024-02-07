Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DRI opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

