Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

DCPH stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 716,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 569,958 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 737.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 544,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

