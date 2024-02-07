Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

DE stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.31. The stock had a trading volume of 598,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,344. The firm has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

