Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DE opened at $388.90 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.96 and a 200-day moving average of $391.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.