Desjardins Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.86.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$60.24. 576,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,649. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$64.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.5474138 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

