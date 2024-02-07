Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,702,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,054,663 shares.The stock last traded at $12.62 and had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

