Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 2,677,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,488. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

