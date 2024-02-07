Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Disc Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($8.84) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $70.27.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $294,000.

In related news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,441 shares of company stock valued at $22,702,933. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

