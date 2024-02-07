Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 29th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock remained flat at C$2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,227. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. The stock has a market cap of C$404.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.71.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.05 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2099853 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

