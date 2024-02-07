Doheny Asset Management CA Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,779. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.46. The company has a market cap of $235.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

