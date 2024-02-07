Doheny Asset Management CA Decreases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.49. 726,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,453. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

