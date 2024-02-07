Doheny Asset Management CA Has $689,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.61. 95,316,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,357,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

