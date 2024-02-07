Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,212. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $314.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.