Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 420 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 98,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.75.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $718.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.67. The firm has a market cap of $318.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $723.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $9,377,669 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

