Doheny Asset Management CA Trims Stock Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Helix Energy Solutions Group accounts for 1.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,951,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 329,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 626,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 2.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

