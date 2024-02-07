Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,305.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,487.74 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,506.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,300.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2,068.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

