Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

