Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airbnb Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB
Airbnb Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Stock Average Calculator
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.