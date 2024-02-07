Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.640-1.700 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 1,074,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,233. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after acquiring an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,326,000 after buying an additional 772,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after buying an additional 1,537,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,497,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

