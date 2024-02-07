Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.64-1.70 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.
In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 300.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $157,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
