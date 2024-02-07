Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.64-1.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 2,154,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,101. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.08. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 300.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $157,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.