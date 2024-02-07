Doximity (DOCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Doximity to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOCS stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Doximity by 50,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Doximity by 1,611.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

