DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DTE Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75.
DTE Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
