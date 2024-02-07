Duke Energy (DUK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

