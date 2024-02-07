DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

DD opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.