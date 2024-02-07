E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,025.39

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,025.39 and traded as low as C$1,024.45. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$1,024.45, with a volume of 180 shares.

E-L Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,025.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$955.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported C($17.73) earnings per share for the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 83.98%. The company had revenue of C$337.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

About E-L Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $3.75 dividend. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.79%.

(Get Free Report)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.