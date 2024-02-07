Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of EGLE opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 118.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

