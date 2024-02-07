Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 12th

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $16.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $235.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $237.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,841 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

