Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2 %

EW traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.22. 3,464,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

