Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.81.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.87. 3,188,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

