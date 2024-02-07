Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.96% of Eldorado Gold worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after buying an additional 501,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,656,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EGO. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.71.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

