Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $500.23. 197,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $477.40 and a 200 day moving average of $464.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $502.14.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

