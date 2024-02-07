Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $865.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $710.00 to $865.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

LLY opened at $714.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $611.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $742.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

