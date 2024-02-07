Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.20-12.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.4-41.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.27 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $606.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $34.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $739.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,923. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $742.00. The firm has a market cap of $701.96 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.08.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $215,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

