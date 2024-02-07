Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EDR. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE:EDR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,661. The firm has a market cap of C$425.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$6.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.17.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of C$66.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.0193498 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$49,050.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

