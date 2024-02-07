Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energizer Stock Down 0.2 %

ENR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. 153,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,193. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Energizer

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.