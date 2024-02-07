Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $100.51, but opened at $119.54. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 4,656,913 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.44.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

