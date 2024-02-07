Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $29.19

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $27.47. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 1,142,004 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

