Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BC
Brunswick Stock Down 0.2 %
BC stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.