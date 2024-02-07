Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

BC stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

