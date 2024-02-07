Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lazard, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lazard in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE LAZ opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -206.18%.
Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.
