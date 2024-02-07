ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $19.52 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and approximately $1,695.20 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016241 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.44 or 1.00023439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010965 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00196886 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02730242 USD and is up 135.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,236.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

