ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Price Performance
Shares of SMHB opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.
