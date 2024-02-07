Everscale (EVER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $113.25 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $113.25 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,646,801 coins and its circulating supply is 1,938,412,327 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

