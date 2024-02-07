Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) vs. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Head-To-Head Review

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exelixis and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 5 13 0 2.72 Editas Medicine 0 5 5 0 2.50

Exelixis currently has a consensus target price of $26.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Editas Medicine has a consensus target price of $15.73, indicating a potential upside of 118.13%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Exelixis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

93.1% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Exelixis has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and Editas Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.61 billion 4.21 $182.28 million $0.28 77.96 Editas Medicine $24.61 million 23.93 -$220.43 million ($2.70) -2.67

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 5.19% 3.71% 2.99% Editas Medicine -792.70% -54.24% -38.53%

Summary

Exelixis beats Editas Medicine on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer; XB002, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of human monoclonal antibody against tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; XL102, an orally bioavailable cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and XB002 for the treatment of non-hodgkin's lymphoma. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumor cancers; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

