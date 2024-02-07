Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 1,656,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,051. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

