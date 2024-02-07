Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $180.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $156.77 and last traded at $151.47, with a volume of 265600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.70.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.11. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

