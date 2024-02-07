Farmer Bros. (FARM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $81.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 74.24% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.76. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Insider Transactions at Farmer Bros.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David Pace purchased 10,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,080.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

