FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of FD Technologies stock opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.12) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,139.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,301.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,215.00 and a beta of 0.78. FD Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 740 ($9.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.14).

In related news, insider Seamus Keating purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £97,230 ($121,887.93). In other news, insider Ryan Preston bought 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 922 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £25,686.92 ($32,201.23). Also, insider Seamus Keating bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £97,230 ($121,887.93). Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

