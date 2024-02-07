Fei USD (FEI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,730.38

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $37,730.38 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,485,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,226,945 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,485,612.37288552 with 13,226,944.99012323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96102392 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $37,765.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars.

