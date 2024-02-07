Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

